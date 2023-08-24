BRICS continues to discuss increased use of national currencies - Ramaphosa

Members of BRICS would continue discussions on ways to boost the use of national currencies in trade and investment, President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday. "We will continue discussions on practical measures to facilitate trade and investment flows through the increased use of local currencies," Ramaphosa said during the BRICS summit.

He added that further discussions on the issue would have to continue, in particular, at the level of finance ministers of the BRICS countries. The president also emphasised the necessity of contributing to the development of the countries of the Global South region. "BRICS nations need to advance the interests of the Global South and call for industrialised countries to honour their commitments to support climate actions by developing economic progress," Ramaphosa said.