BRICS manufacturing conference kicks off in Sandton tomorrow

CAPE TOWN - THE BRICS Manufacturing Conference, which kicks off in Sandton tomorrow, will give local manufacturers the opportunity to reflect on how they can grow using new technologies.

Organised by the BRICS Manufacturing Working Group (MWG), the conference, which takes place at the IDC Conference Centre, aims to help local manufacturers to leverage off South Africa’s membership of BRICS by taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the grouping, a statement said yesterday.

The MWG facilitates trade and investment in manufacturing between South Africa and its fellow member countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China – and encourages co-operation on projects where there is potential for collaboration or complementarity.

BRICS MWG chairperson Kaizer Nyatsumba said while access to markets is critical for growth, the manufacturing industry needed to take advantage of new technologies to be sustainable.

He said the conference would discuss, among other things, exponential manufacturing, which was one of three key projects of the working group.