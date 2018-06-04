04/06/2018 . Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, South African minister of international relations and cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, China's foreign minister Wang Yi and Brazil's deputy minister of foreign affairs Marcos Galvao at a media briefing following the BRICS Ministerial Meeting held at OR Tambo building, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The foreign ministers of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have welcomed South Africa’s appointment as Chair during a meeting in Pretoria.

The Ministers on Monday expressed their gratitude to South Africa for hosting the Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations, contributing positively to the BRICS cooperation and exchanged views on current issues of global significance in political, security, economic, financial and sustainable development spheres, as well as intra-BRICS cooperation.

During their meeting the ministers said they looked forward to the 10th BRICS Summit to be held under the theme “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution” and committed themselves to work together for a fruitful Johannesburg Summit.

They further reflected on the importance of this year marking a decade of BRICS Summits, as a testimony to the fortitude of BRICS cooperation and reiterated the commitment to implement the outcomes and consensus of past BRICS Summits.





BRICS’ tradition of outreach to extend its cooperation to fellow developing and emerging economies was also highlighted.

In this respect, the ministers welcomed South Africa’s two-pronged outreach approach through the BRICS-Africa Dialogue and the BRICS Plus cooperation, to be held during the Summit.

- African News Agency (ANA)