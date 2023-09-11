BRICS skills exchange to help SA develop critical skills: official

The skills exchange with other BRICS nations would help South Africa improve its critical skills and benchmarking with other countries, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande said Friday.

“We look forward to sharing best practices with our BRICS counterparts and being part of the journey to remodel and align the educational outcomes in our institutions with the demands required by the economy,” Nzimande said when commenting on the BRICS Future Skills Challenge, a competition scheduled to take place in Johannesburg from September 12 to 15 with hundreds of competitors from around the BRICS nations.