DURBAN - Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) has welcomed the appointment of the new Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Business Council and congratulated the members and new chairperson, Busi Mabuza. The Council members, who were nominated through BUSA and the Black Business Council (BBC), come from diverse sectors and will seek to optimise opportunities for South African business within BRICS. According to BUSA, the combination of the individuals in the Council bodes well.

BUSA is pleased that this is a Council appointed by business, is made up of high-calibre individuals and is inclusive of senior businesswomen.

The BRICS Business Council is designed to play a facilitative role for South African business. The Council has indicated that it will bolster its working committees, which BUSA looks forward to, particularly on the energy and the green economy, skills, agriculture and manufacturing, where business can share opportunities and learnings within BRICS.

The mid-term meeting of the Business Council is scheduled to place in early April 2019 in Johannesburg.

BUSA wishes the Council well and thanks its members for their willingness to serve on behalf of business.

BRICS Business Council members: Busi Mabuza (BUSA), Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba (BUSA), Bridgette Radebe (BBC), Stavros Nicolaou (BUSA) and Elias Monage (BBC).

