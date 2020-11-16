President Ramaphosa to head SA delegation for virtual 12th BRICS Summit

DURBAN - The upcoming virtual 12th BRICS Summit on Tuesday (17 Nov), with the theme “BRICS Partnership for Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth is expected to adopt the updated Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation during his participation in the virtual summit.

BRICS is an association of five major emerging countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which together represent about 42 percent of the global population, 23 percent of gross domestic product, 30 percent of the world's territory and 18 percent of global trade.

The summit will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin as chair of BRICS for 2020

Alexander Arefiev, the press attaché to the Russian Embassy in South Africa, said, “During his speech at the BRICS Summit in Brazilia on November,14, 2019 President of Russia Vladimir Putin outlined the improvement of living standards and the quality of life in BRICS countries as the organisation's primal objective in 2020."