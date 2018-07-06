Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host a BRICS stakeholder round-table meeting with South African business people.

In a terse statement, the Presidency said the meeting this morning will be held in Pretoria at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House. The preparations and policy imperatives for the forthcoming BRICS Summit scheduled to take place from 25 to 27 July 2018 in Johannesburg would be discussed.

"The round-table will enable deliberations on South Africa’s primary pursuits within the BRICS which are aimed at achieving developmental outcomes, ensuring inclusive economic growth; promoting value-added trade among BRICS countries, promoting investment into the productive sectors amongst others," said the statement issued by Khusela Diko, the spokesperson to the president.

BRICS is a grouping of countries that include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Africa News Agency/ANA