

South Africans will be looking closely at the budget speech today, particularly on statements around personal income tax and sin tax. Funding for free higher education will also be a major focal point.





Business Report conducted a poll on our social media chanells to find out what our readers expect from the minister's speech.









On Twitter, we asked readers if they are expecting to hear some good news from the finance minister when he delivers his speech.





75% of those who voted, said that they do not expect to hear any good news from the speech, while 11% remained optimistic, hoping for some good news while 14% said they were unsure of what to expect.





Are you expecting to hear some good news from Finance Minister #malusigigaba tomorrow when he delivers his #Budget speech? #Budget2018 #budgetspeech2018 — Business Report (@busrep) February 20, 2018

On Facebook, a whopping 100% of voters said that they are not expecting any good news from the minister's speech.









Take a look at what people want the minister to address in speech below:





What are you hoping that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will address in his first Budget Speech? #malusigigaba #BudgetSpeech2018 #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/QvqEKnjEMK — Business Report (@busrep) February 21, 2018





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

Gigaba is expected to spell out resolutions to plug a revenue gap and narrow the country's budget deficit.