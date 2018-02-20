Government will hold off on some of its capital projects and reduce spending on goods and services in order to find R57-billion to fund free tertiary education.





This means that that government procurement on goods and services reduces by R16.5-billion. Tansfers to provinces and municipalities will slash by R27.4-billion.





Treasury has been forced to scramble for additional money to fund free tertiary education following the surprise announcement by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2017, that education would be free.