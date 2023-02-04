Flying solo – how to sell your property without an agent

It’s a new year and it may be the time to sell your home. But finding the right agent can be so difficult, or you may not want to pay them a percentage on your valued property.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a statement by property law firm Gillan and Veldhuizen, finding an estate agent to sell your property ranks in the top tier for many property owners on the “tiresome-task” list. PJ Veldhuizen, of Gillan and Veldhuizen, says that using an agent has its merits but selling your house yourself can be a hassle-free and financially viable option … if you follow a sequenced checklist. HERE IS THE CHECKLIST YOU SHOULD TAKE INTO CONSIDERATION:

Find an attorney first “First step, says Veldhuizen, is to find yourself a competent property attorney who will listen to your sale agreement requirements and draw up an appropriate water-tight contract. He goes on to say that it’s unfortunate that the property industry is littered with cut-and-paste, and often inefficient property agreements of sale, citing that his firm has seen many a botched property transaction end up unnecessarily in costly litigation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Before you put your property on the market, he continued, whether you have enlisted an agent or not, find an attorney and have the agreement-template with all considerations in place, ready to be completed by both parties and signed.” Micarle van Heerden, who specialises in such litigation at the firm, says that many sellers are reluctant to see an attorney first, thinking that the fees will be too costly. “However, a consultation fee upfront will give you the confidence to sell your property without requiring an estate agent and parting with anything between 3 and 8 percent of the total selling price as commission or fees,” says Van Heerden.

Story continues below Advertisement

Get a valuation You would have set yourself limits as to timing, specifically how much time you will allow yourself to fly solo and stick to it. Successfully flying solo will first mean obtaining an accurate valuation of your property. There are a few property practitioners who offer no-obligation valuation services, but make sure you don’t commit yourself to any unnecessary obligations. Rather pay a minimal fee for a valuation than opt for a free service that materialises into a strings-attached scenario. Property 24, as an example, offers an online valuation service, based on researched data in your neighbourhood, at a minimal cost.

Get your COC compliance certificates upfront Any successful property sale requires electrical, plumbing, beetle and gas compliance certificates. Veldhuizen offers valuable advice here, suggesting that before you embark on selling your property, recruit the services of the above-mentioned compliance officers and request they inspect and issue the certificates as a matter of course.

“It has been reported, he cautions, that these service providers realise the success of a sale relies on the Certificate of Compliance (COC), and incorporate all sorts of unnecessary costs into issuing such certificates. Get your certificate upfront and make sure that they are valid for the prescribed six months,” Veldhuizen advises. List your property online Most online property portals have very effective packages available to private sellers who want to list their properties online.

The law firm advocates for a professional photographer and says that creating a video reel for your listing can be a major advantage. It should also be noted that the firm says that sellers should not discount listing on places such as: Facebook Marketplace

Gumtree They do advise that one should be selective and submit a comprehensive listing.

Screen your potential buyers Gillan and Veldhuizen sate that a seller should always ask for names, surnames and identity numbers before engaging with potential buyers. Carolyn Savage, general manager at IOL Property, a company which offers private sellers an opportunity to list their properties online, says that it is fast becoming a standard requirement for buyers to provide proof of identification when viewing a property to safeguard the seller against criminal activity.