Get ahead of the curve and set yourself up for career success in 2023

It's been a busy year, and the last thing you want to do is think about your goals for next year. However, we know that it’s good to plan ahead and, as the saying goes, for anything to change, whether it is your health or your career, you have to be willing to change. Life and work stress can cause overwhelm, so there is a tendency to wait for things in the environment to change.

This can look like waiting for work pressures to ease up, for the new boss to find their feet, or for your company to recruit more staff. All these things are outside of your control. To build a successful career, you have to take responsibility for what you want to create. What if instead of waiting for your environment to change, you take a different approach going into the new year? You need take some time this side of the year to set yourself up for career success in 2023. By taking some proactive steps today you can set yourself up for success in 2023 and beyond.

Here are five ways you can build a successful career next year Build your brand In today's digital world, your personal brand is more important than ever. We don't build successful careers in isolation, so it is essential to understand how you want others to experience or perceive you. Some questions to reflect on include: What are your core values? What strengths do you bring to the table? What do you want to be known for?

Answering these questions will help you develop a clear and concise brand that you can use to market yourself within the company and externally if you wish to. Think strategically As you plan for your career change or uplevel in 2023, it's important to think strategically about your next steps. What positions will be in demand in 2023 (and beyond) that match your skill set? What is the skills gap between where you are and where you want to be? How can you position yourself as an expert in your field or industry? By answering these questions now, you'll be better prepared when the time comes to make a move. You will also have clarity on the skills you want to develop over the next 12 to 24 months.

Keep Learning The most effective way to set yourself up for career success is to keep learning. In our rapidly changing world, the only constant is change itself. As such, it's crucial to continuously update your skills and knowledge so that you can adapt to new challenges and opportunities. There are many ways to keep learning, including registering for online classes, attending industry-led workshops, reading books and articles, and networking with others in your field. As you enter the new year, think about the career you want and the skills required to build that career, then create your own personal development plan for 2023. Take a long-term view

When it comes to your career, it's essential to think long-term. Yes, it's important to stay current on trends and developments in your field, but it's also important to focus on developing enduring skills that will be relevant in the future world of work. For example, instead of taking a course on the latest software program (which is great for your current work environment), consider taking leadership, collaboration, critical thinking or emotional intelligence courses. These are some of the skills identified as skills for 2030 and will always be in demand regardless of industry or economic conditions. Slow down