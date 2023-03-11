Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 13, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Infographic: How does private equity work?

Private equity firms buy unlisted companies with the aim to increase their value. After a few years, they will sell them, creating a profit for investors. File Image: IOL

Private equity firms buy unlisted companies with the aim to increase their value. After a few years, they will sell them, creating a profit for investors. File Image: IOL

Published Mar 11, 2023

Share

By Philip Robotham

Private equity (PE) firms buy unlisted companies with the aim to increase their value. After a few years, they will sell them, creating a profit for investors.

How do investors generate value?

Through transforming an investment:

  • Improvement of operational efficiency.
  • Guide on succession in the family business.
  • Institutionalise processes.

Through growing an investment:

  • Acquisitions.
  • Increase scale.
  • New products and services.
  • Geographic expansion.

What are the key types of strategies?

  • Buyout: A change in the ownership of an established company.
  • Turnaround: Investing in companies that have run into operating difficulties.
  • Venture: Funding start-ups or early-stage companies that are at the beginning stages of their journey.
  • Growth: Investing in established companies that require high levels of capital.

How to invest in private equity?

  • Private Equity firms or general partners will set up a PE fund and raise money from limited partners.
  • Limited partners or investors invest in the company in exchange for shares. This can be done through an Asset Manager, Pension Fund, etc.

Two ways of doing so:

  1. Invest directly
  2. Co-invest directly alongside the General Partner

Why it’s easier to access data today?

Individual investors now have more options to invest in private equity with the help of skilled specialists.

  • Introduction of new fund structure (e.g. ELTIF/LTAF)
  • Lower minimum threshold
  • Regulated framework
  • Technology developments (e.g. new platforms, automated client registration, digital reporting)
Supplied

Philip Robotham is the Head of Intermediary at Schroders, South Africa

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

InvestingAdviceMoney MattersFinance

Share