LISTEN: Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy explains the finance minister’s budget

One of the major themes of his budget was the government assisting the ailing power utility, Eskom with its massive debt.

The minister announced that the state will shoulder at least two-thirds of the state-owned entity’s debt burden.

The finance boss announced that the government will be taking over R254 billion of Eskom’s colossal R423bn debt in a bid to address the utility’s persistently weak financial position and enable it to conduct the necessary investment and maintenance.

Godongwana said the debt relief the government was proposing had very strict conditions and would be about R168bn in capital, and R86bn in interest over the next three years.