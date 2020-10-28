Public sector employee compensation grew by 7.2% annually Mboweni says

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement today where he touched on public sector wage employee compensation.

“Now, as we go forward together, as part of our post-pandemic rehabilitation, we need to come together to forge a new consensus on public-sector employee compensation,” said Mboweni.

According to Mbowni, the private sector has made sacrifices and even negotiated salary cuts to keep businesses afloat.

Over the past five years, public sector employee compensation increased by 7.2 per cent a year on average which is well above inflation and over the next five years, it will need to grow slower.

“The Minister for the Public Service and Administration and the leadership of the public service unions are meeting to discuss how best we adapt to the reality that we must do more with less, and that we are all in this together,” said Mboweni.