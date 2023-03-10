The most organised way to die

Nobody likes planning for their death, but if we don’t do it, we risk leaving our loved ones with a terrible mess that they will have to deal with during a period of heartache. Almost everyone has a story about a trauma, disruption or feud that destroyed family unity after a member died.

If your wishes are not crystal clear to your survivors, and if the intricate details they need to arrange your funeral, sort out your stuff and resolve your estate are painfully hard to find and organise, your death may well have unintended but long-lasting impacts on your loved ones. It's not just the fights about who gets the family jewels that are potentially devastating. There’s the older sibling who insists you told him you wanted to be buried when everyone else believes you wanted to be cremated.

There’s the aunt, beloved by you as a child, who surreptitiously collects your ashes from the crematorium and never agrees to them being scattered. There are your grown-up children who discover your secrets when they sort out your desk drawers. One day, you will die and leave the flotsam and jetsam of your life scattered on the shores of your loved ones. It’s true this won’t matter to you, but it will be a big deal for them.

This is why planning for and properly organising things before your death goes beyond a responsibility – it’s an ultimate act of selfless love and kindness towards your nearest and dearest that none should shy away from. A Last Will is not enough Rachelle Best, chief executive and founder of Heritage Vault, a web-based, new-generation estate planning tool, says: “You may think that because you have a will and a couple of policies that you have done all that you need to do. You may think that because you have sorted out a guardian for your minor children and filed a few papers in the ‘In Case of Emergency’ binder, you’ve handled everything. This is not sufficient, especially in these times when such a large part of our lives plays out also in digital spaces.”

A "first" in South Africa, Heritage Vault is a digital solution that enables you to store all of your important estate information securely and make it easily accessible to your appointed confidants in the event that you die or become incapacitated. Everything your executor or nominated loved ones may need will be safe in one place and perfectly organised in 13 different, easy-to-find categories of data. Your private, encrypted digital vault, which has bank-level security, organises and holds all your relevant data – from your basic personal information to your contacts and passwords, from ownership and assets documentation to all the details of your financial and consumer accounts, as well as a copy of your Last Will and Testament and your Living Will. Best says: “You share access to your vault with a time-release mechanism that you control and configure. Your vault has special features such as a distinct Clean-up Squad lockbox that enables you to instruct a nominated confidant on how to deal with any sensitive belongings, photos, videos or documents that you want disposed of with utmost discretion. Every aspect of estate planning is covered, but there’s also a lot more.”

The process of populating your Heritage Vault, which you can do in your own time, guides you intuitively through every aspect of comprehensively planning for your death, including leaving instructions for what happens to your pets, what you want done with your social media accounts and where to find the keys to your storage unit. A repository called "For My People" empowers you to write private and personal messages to your loved ones that you feel will be valuable to them in the event of your death. Heritage Vault offers a subscription service of either $3.50 a month or $25 a year for one vault with 250MB of cloud space, which can be expanded if necessary. Each user can appoint unlimited confidants to manage their vault in the event of incapacitation or death. Every new user gets a 30-day trial with no obligation and no credit card details needed. Users are encouraged to regard their Heritage Vault as a living database that they update and revise as details change and as they reach different life stages. Will my important data be safe in my Heritage Vault?