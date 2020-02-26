Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s much-awaited 2020 National Budget Policy Statement speech has everyone anxious and for good reason as it could impact the property market, according to real estate agency Leadhome. Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

CAPE TOWN – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s much-awaited 2020 National Budget Policy Statement speech has everyone anxious and for good reason as it could impact the property market, according to real estate agency Leadhome. Potential changes include a hike in VAT to 16 percent, as well as an increase in Capital Gains Tax (CGT). This all impacts the residential property market, potentially compromising homeowners as costs increase constraining an already tight budget.

Lloyd Hobson, national sales manager of Leadhome, said on Wednesday prior to the Minister’s speech that while it all seemed doom and gloom, for buyers, these headwinds could create opportunity.

Hobson said a flat market created great opportunities for those looking to invest. “In this scenario, it is ideal for buyers to shop around and compare bond interest rate offerings as well as homeowner’s insurance.

“There is no need to simply accept what is offered by the banks, rather actively pursue good offers from several organisations. Buying in these circumstances does require a more long-term approach.” Hobson said there was no short-term gain from investing in property currently.