Matjila wins the battle in ‘Gupta war'





JOHANNESBURG - Chief Executive of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Dr Daniel Matjila, will stay at the helm of the entity.





ANC elections likely to hurt economy in December - Fitch





CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s economic growth will be significantly hampered by increasing political uncertainty in the run-up to the ANC’s leadership contest in December, Fitch said on Thursday.









Rand recovers from 5-month lows





JOHANNESBURG - The Rand recovered from five-month lows against the dollar in late trade yesterday as the greenback paused its recent rally triggered by hawkish rhetoric by the US Federal Reserve.









SABC confirms that they lost R977 million





JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Thursday announced its annual results for the 2016/2017 financial year, confirming earlier reports that it posted a net loss after tax of R977 million during the year under review.









Meet TymeDigital, the new kid on the bank block





HARARE - There is a new bank in South Africa. TymeDigital by Commonwealth Bank SA, said yesterday (Thursday) it had been issued with an operating licence by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).













Essence festival focuses on empowering female entrepreneurs





DURBAN - The Essence Festival hosted the Women Economic Empowerment event that highlighted the importance of females in business and female entrepreneurship.









-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



