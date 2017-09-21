Business Report: Top stories this morning

JOHANNESBURG - A week after the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) chief executive Dr Dan Matjila survived attempts to have him removed from his position, the country’s second-biggest labour federation, Fedusa, yesterday said that it was seriously considering ditching Africa’s largest fund manager as an investment vehicle for its 230000-strong state employees members.

The PIC oversees nearly R2trillion in assets on behalf of government employees. Dennis George, the general secrerary of Fedusa, yesterday said that while the federation believed that the PIC was currently well run, it believed moves were afoot to capture the organisation.

India to make HIV/Aids drugs for Africa

JOHANNESURG - Makers of generic HIV/Aids drugs will start churning out millions of pills for Africa containing a state-of-the-art medicine widely used in rich countries. This after securing a multimillion-dollar guarantee that caps prices at just $75 (R1000) a patient a year. Global health experts hope the deal will help address two looming problems in the HIV epidemic - the rising threat of resistance developing to standard HIV/Aids drugs, and the need for more investment in manufacturing capacity.