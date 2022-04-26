Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
10 paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

Time to make your dreams come true. Picture by Khamkéo Vilaysing/UnSplash

Time to make your dreams come true. Picture by Khamkéo Vilaysing/UnSplash

Published 36m ago

The beautiful province that is the Western Cape has plenty of opportunities for you to start your career.

These paid internships will provide you with a chance to hit the ground running in learning more about your field through work.

You will get great advice on how to advance your career, and sharpen your skills on the way to the top.

Here are 10 great internships in the Western Cape to apply for today:

VoxCroft Market Research internship

Location: Cape Town (Fully remote)

Stipend: R5 000

Requirements:

Must be currently enrolled in postgraduate studies in marketing, economics, entrepreneurship, or a related field.

Have your own computer, with stable, fast internet.

Seabird Rehabilitation Department

  • Preference for this internship will be given to candidates that have a background or qualification in zoology, marine biology or conservation.

– Education Department

  • This internship requires an individual with a background in Education, especially in working with children.

Apply here: https://learnershipjobs.co.za/apply-online-for-sanccob-internships-2022-2023-job-vacancies/

Application deadline: May 2, 2022

Pam Golding Properties Agent internship

Location: Kraaifontein

Western Cape Provincial Parliament internships (x3)

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

Legal Intern

  • Bachelor's degree: Law (LLB)

Office Administration Intern

  • National Diploma/B-Degree in: Public Administration
  • Bachelor's degree: Library and Information Systems

Research Intern

  • National Diploma / Degree: Statistics

Apply here: https://sa.melga.com/job/2022-04-21_e81ba4633f5769c49f40053248a991dc?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic

Mimecast Sales Operations internship

Location: Cape Town

Accenture REPL internships (x2)

Location: Cape Town

Duration: 18 months

Requirements:

REPL Test Analyst analyst

  • STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related degree.

REPL Software Engineer Analyst

  • Degree in Computer Science or related qualification.

Apply here: https://www.graduates24.com/Apply/5981

