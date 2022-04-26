10 paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

The beautiful province that is the Western Cape has plenty of opportunities for you to start your career.
These paid internships will provide you with a chance to hit the ground running in learning more about your field through work.
You will get great advice on how to advance your career, and sharpen your skills on the way to the top.
Here are 10 great internships in the Western Cape to apply for today:
VoxCroft Market Research internship
Location: Cape Town (Fully remote)
Stipend: R5 000
Requirements:
Must be currently enrolled in postgraduate studies in marketing, economics, entrepreneurship, or a related field.
Have your own computer, with stable, fast internet.
Apply here: https://za.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=f2ffcf392ef3a945&tk=1g1g4btumv62b800&from=serp&vjs=3
SANCCOB Internships (x2)
Location: Cape Town
Seabird Rehabilitation Department
- Preference for this internship will be given to candidates that have a background or qualification in zoology, marine biology or conservation.
– Education Department
- This internship requires an individual with a background in Education, especially in working with children.
Apply here: https://learnershipjobs.co.za/apply-online-for-sanccob-internships-2022-2023-job-vacancies/
Application deadline: May 2, 2022
Pam Golding Properties Agent internship
Location: Kraaifontein
Requirements:
Matric
Apply here: https://za.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=0fd5693671fd8052&tk=1g1g4btumv62b800&from=serp&vjs=3
Western Cape Provincial Parliament internships (x3)
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
Legal Intern
- Bachelor's degree: Law (LLB)
Office Administration Intern
- National Diploma/B-Degree in: Public Administration
- Bachelor's degree: Library and Information Systems
Research Intern
- National Diploma / Degree: Statistics
Apply here: https://sa.melga.com/job/2022-04-21_e81ba4633f5769c49f40053248a991dc?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic
Mimecast Sales Operations internship
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
A relevant qualification in sales.
Apply here: https://careers-southafrica-mimecast.icims.com/jobs/6950/sales-operations-graduate/login?mobile=false&width=1335&height=1543&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=120&jun1offset=120
Accenture REPL internships (x2)
Location: Cape Town
Duration: 18 months
Requirements:
REPL Test Analyst analyst
- STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) related degree.
REPL Software Engineer Analyst
- Degree in Computer Science or related qualification.
Apply here: https://www.graduates24.com/Apply/5981
