DURBAN - Michael Page Africa's Guide to Salaries and Skills 2020 report shows the salary benchmarks, trending skills and positions across seven job fields in South Africa.
The report offers an overview of market and employment trends, including observations such as the sentiments of job seekers.
Michael Page Africa, a division of PageGroup, is a recruitment consultancy for managers and senior executives on the African continent.
2019 has proven to be challenging for the professional labour market within South Africa, due to various economic and political reasons.
The year started cautiously, with the General Elections held 8th May, and investors adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach. This has, however, continued with policy uncertainty such as expropriation of land without compensation, underlined by the highest unemployment rate since comparable data was recorded in 2008, peaking at 29.1 percent in Q3.