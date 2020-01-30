2019 has proven to be challenging for the SA professional labour market - report









Michael Page's Guide to Salaries and Skills 2020 shows the salary benchmarks, trending skills and positions across seven job fields in South Africa. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/African News Agency (ANA) DURBAN - Michael Page Africa's Guide to Salaries and Skills 2020 report shows the salary benchmarks, trending skills and positions across seven job fields in South Africa. The report offers an overview of market and employment trends, including observations such as the sentiments of job seekers. Michael Page Africa, a division of PageGroup, is a recruitment consultancy for managers and senior executives on the African continent. 2019 has proven to be challenging for the professional labour market within South Africa, due to various economic and political reasons. The year started cautiously, with the General Elections held 8th May, and investors adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach. This has, however, continued with policy uncertainty such as expropriation of land without compensation, underlined by the highest unemployment rate since comparable data was recorded in 2008, peaking at 29.1 percent in Q3.

Paul Newman, Associate Director PageGroup South Africa said that they have seen a decline in demand across most industries within South Africa, with certain industries feeling the impact more than others. Companies are looking for ways to increase output and productivity, while at the same time cutting costs. Therefore, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, digital and in broader terms, technology is playing a bigger role in achieving the above mentioned goals.

Newman added that they have also seen an increased need for strong commercial leaders with the capabilities to steer businesses through these challenging economic times, focusing on guiding and leading the workforce, and increasing the bottom line. South Africa is also facing a brain drain of highly skilled labour who are opting to emigrate; this is creating a talent gap in the market, further contributing to the challenges of investing in the economy.

There are some real success stories to celebrate all over the country, from innovative start-ups showing phenomenal growth and a fresh new approach to doing business in Africa, to larger multi-nationals with world-renowned structures and processes continuing to be pillars of the economy.

The salary benchmark examined in the report is across these seven job fields:

1. Human Resources

2. Legal

3. Procurement & Supply Chain

4. Engineering & Manufacturing

5. Finance & Accounting

6. Sales & Marketing (B2B & B2C)

7. Technology

The salary benchmark is derived from our proprietary database capturing job advertisements and placements throughout 2019.

Here is a look at the salary benchmark across the seven job fields:

