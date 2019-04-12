Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency(ANA) Archives

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed eight new board members to fill the vacancies on the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) with immediate effect. The eight new members are Mary Papayya, Jasmina Patel, Dr Marcia Socikwa, Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Bernedette Muthien, Advocate Benjamin Motshedi Lekalakala, Professor Sathasivan Cooper and David Maimela.

Here is a closer look at the eight new board members:

1. Mary Papayya

Mary Bernadette Papayya is the Founder and Executive Director of Papayya Media, a social enterprise that is working with organisations and institutions to better communities and the country. She has experience in both the fields of media and business and has previous experience working as an editor for the SABC and as well as a KZN media strategist for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

2. Jasmina Patel

Patel holds the position of Chief Audit Executive at the University of Limpopo since October 2018. She previously held the position of Director of Internal Audit at the university. She also has experience in the corporate world working for PricewaterhouseCoopers for 12 years in two different positions.

3. Marcia Socikwa

Socikwa is currently the Vice Principal of Operations and Facilities at the Unisa. She was previously a councillor at ICASA but she later quit.

4. Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi

According to Fin24, Mohlala-Mulaudzi was the former director-general for the Department of Communications and was also appointed as the head of the national consumer commission. She is also an attorney and was the legal representative South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan who was accused of rape.

5. Bernedette Muthien

Muthien is a Board Member at Pan South Africa Language Board. She was also the Commissioner for the Promotion of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities and worked in the Department of Women in the Presidency.

6. Advocate Benjamin Motshedi Lekalakala

He is currently the Secretary to Council to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. He is also Secretary to Council to the City of Johannesburg and a practising advocate at Lekalakala Legal Consultancy. She was previously the Chief Executive of the Gauteng Gambling Board and an advocate at Standard Bank Chambers.

7. Professor Sathasivan Cooper

Cooper is a clinical psychologist and South African anti-apartheid activist who shared a cell block with Nelson Mandela during his five years at Robben Island. He was four times elected President of the Psychological Society of South Africa, and was Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Durban-Westville (before its merger).

8. David Maimela

According to Fin24, Maimela is a researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

