CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Massmart has appointed Mohammed Abdool-Samad as its chief financial officer and executive director with effect from August.

Abdool-Samad succeeds Johannes van Lierop as head of finance at South Africa’s third-biggest retail group. Van Lierop indicated in February he was not available to extend his tenure with Massmart for personal reasons.





He will remain at Massmart until later in the year in an advisory capacity to support Abdool-Samad through a handover period. Abdool-Samad joins Massmart from Illovo Sugar, where he is group finance director until the end of July, a spokesperson at Illovo said.





Prior to joining Illovo in 2011, he spent a decade in various executive finance roles within Anglo American. Abdool-Samad is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.





