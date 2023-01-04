Virtual interviews have become more common since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This formerly underutilised type of communication has reshaped the recruitment process.

When you are looking for a job, an interview will undoubtedly play a part in deciding your employment fate. The Managing Director of recruitment company Professional Sourcing, Patricia Jacobs, said online interviews could be extremely stressful, and it is important to be prepared. Here are Jacobs’ tips for virtual interviews:

Do a test run We have all been in situations where your audio or video does not work in a Skype or Zoom meeting. This can often make the meeting awkward. To avoid this, it is a good idea to do a test run with the program you will be using.

Prepare Just like with an in person interview, you need to ensure that you are prepared for any questions they throw at you. Make sure you thoroughly research the company. This includes finding out what products or services it offers as well as its achievements.

If there is anything specific you would like to ask or mention during the interview, make a note of it. This will remind you to ask or mention it during an interview; it is easy to forget some of the points you want to bring up. Create a no distraction zone

Before your interview, make sure your phone is on silent, your TV is switched off, and all children and pets have been banished from the room. This will ensure that you don’t have a dog jumping in your lap mid-interview or a phone call causing an interruption. Pick a prime location

Before the interview, try to find a well-lit, organised and private area to have the interview. This will make it easier for you to be seen during the interview and will make you come across as professional. Your background is also an important part of the interview. If you have an interview in your messy room with a chair full of dirty laundry behind you, it does not give off the best impression.

Therefore, if you can, try to find a blank wall or a more professional background like a bookcase. Dress professionally Just because you are having the interview in your own home does not mean that you can wear sweatpants and a tank top.