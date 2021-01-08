AfDB to focus on investing in Africa's women

JOHANNESBURG - The board of directors of the African Development Bank has approved a new gender strategy for 2021-2025 focusing on investing in Africa's women to accelerate inclusive growth, the institution said.

In a statement dated Thursday, the AfDB said the strategy was anchored on three pillars, the first being empowering women through access to finance and markets.

“This is a significant milestone for the bank as it will guide our interventions in the next five years as we continue to increase our efforts to achieve outcomes and maximum impact on building gender equality on the ground for women to thrive,” AfDB director for gender, women and civil society Vanessa Moungar said.

The bank said its Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa inititive, which aims to bridge the US$42 billion financing gap facing women on the continent, was key to achieving the first pillar of the new strategy as it sought to unlock $5 billion over five years to support female-owned small and medium enterprises.

The second pillar aims to accelerate employability and job creation for women by increasing access to skills and introducing more women to science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.