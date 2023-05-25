Africa Day: Did you know that these inventions were created by Africans?

In spite of hundreds of years of colonialism, white supremacy and the plunder of its natural resources, the African continent has retained its resilience and history, which were almost wiped out. This Africa Day, we are taking a look at the incredible inventions by people on the continent. Here are five such achievements:

Supercomputing Philip Emeagwali, a Nigerian computer scientist, is noted for his research on supercomputing and algorithms. He invented supercomputing and is also credited with inventing a novel computer technology that enables faster and more efficient calculations.

Iron smelting Nigeria's Nok civilisation is said to have been the first in Africa to develop iron smelting technology. This enabled people to construct a diverse range of tools and weapons, and is regarded as a watershed moment in human history.

Q20 George Goss created Q20, a lubricant and rust prevention spray, in South Africa in the 1950s. It has now gained popularity in many regions of the world.

Kente cloth Kente cloth is a type of Ghanaian fabric notable for its vibrant colours and detailed designs. It has been worn by the Akan people of Ghana for generations and is now popular in other areas of the world.

Kreepy Krauly Ferdinand Chauvier designed the Kreepy Krauly, an automated pool cleaning machine, in South Africa in 1974. Since then, it has become a popular tool for cleaning swimming pools all around the world.

CyberTracker CyberTracker is a software solution that allows indigenous people who are illiterate to collect and share environmental data using mobile computers. Louis Liebenberg, a South African scientist and novelist, created it.