DURBAN - Alison Collier has been appointed as the Managing Director of Endeavor South Africa succeeding Catherine Townshend. On behalf or Endeavor South Africa’s Board’s Herman Bosman said, "During Catherine’s tenure, Endeavor has contributed meaningfully to the entrepreneurial eco-system in South Africa, raising the profile of South Africa’s most promising scale-up companies".

He added, "Endeavor is in a good space and Catherine will be handing over a company that is ready to reach new altitudes in its next season".

Endeavor’s management team will focus on business as usual and ensuring operational excellence while the MD search is underway. The Board and management team are committed to continuing to service high-impact, innovative entrepreneurs.

"I am proud of all we have accomplished and I am excited about the future of this remarkable global organisation. Endeavor is as strong as its community of founders and your continued support and engagement with Endeavor will sustain and enable successes into the future," Catherine Townshend.



During Catherine’s seven year tenure, she has cultivated a strong team of portfolio managers who accompanied 28 companies led by 43 Endeavor Entrepreneurs, to International Selection Panels hosted by Endeavor affiliate offices around the world.

The new Managing Director, Alison Collier, will continue to drive the high-impact entrepreneurship strategy to achieve the growth plans of the organisation.

Alison has a Bachelor of Business Science with Honours in Finance from UCT and an MBA from INSEAD. After graduating from UCT in 2000, she joined McKinsey as a strategy consultant for 3 years where she focused on FMCG industry (primarily soft drinks - Coca-Cola system), working across the African continent.

Alison also led Endeavor Company led by Endeavor Entrepreneurs, Grant Rushmere and Dave Evans, BOS’s international business development. Alison’s familiarity with the challenges and thrills of building a scale-able business strategy leaves her in good stead to serve her community well.



