DURBAN – Australia is desperately looking for skilled labour, and with the large numbers of South Africans considering emigrating, the Temporary Skill Shortage visas (482) are proving to be an attractive option to many, if their skills have made the ‘most wanted’ list.
Sam Hopwood, Australian migration agent for Sable International, says that the current skills shortage in Australia is attracting significant interest from some of the top South Africans in their fields, ranging from medicine to education, ICT, engineering and the arts.
The more unusual skills on the list include horse riding instructors, landscape gardeners, acupuncturists, naturopaths and pig farmers.
He said, "A new list of skills in demand in Australia was issued recently for the Temporary Skills Shortage (482) Visa, and it temporarily allows an employer to sponsor a suitably skilled worker to fill a position in their Australian business".
This visa lets you establish your business in Australia and provides a pathway from temporary to permanent residence. In addition to the overseas business sponsorship, you will also need to apply for a Temporary Skilled Shortage (TSS) visa (subclass 482).