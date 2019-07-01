Former CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, Bonang Mohale, has been appointed to the Bidvest board as an independent non-executive director. PHOTO: BLSA website

JOHANNESBURG - Former chief executive of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) Bonang Mohale has been appointed as an independent non-executive director at Bidvest, the company said on Monday. The international services, trading and distribution company said Mohale would become a member of the group's acquisitions, nominations, and social and ethics sub-committees.

"Bonang has held several leadership positions in the private sector and has been lauded and recognized with several awards over the past 25 years," Bidviset said in a statement.

Mohale was BLSA CEO from June 2017 until he stepped down at the end of June. He has been replaced by Busisiwe Mavuso.

Mohale was also chairman of Shell South Africa, CEO of Drake & Scull FM SA, CEO of Sanlam Limited, executive vice president of national carrier South African Airways and managing director of Otis, amongst others.

My last week as BLSA CEO, they have decided to throw me a farewell party later today. I'm grateful for the opportunity having led this prestigious organization over the past two years. I leave the organization in capable hands of a highly competent team. Thank you, South Africa — Bonang Mohale (@bonang_mohale) June 24, 2019

- African News Agency (ANA)