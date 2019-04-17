DURBAN - Brand South Africa has announced the appointment of Thulisile Manzini as Acting Chief Executive of Brand South Africa, with immediate effect. This comes amidst a number of organisational challenges that the organisation faced recently, amongst which is the suspension of Dr. Kingsley Makhubela as Chief Executive, due to a number of charges currently being pursued through a disciplinary process.

"We are pleased to announce Ms Manzini’s appointment as Acting Chief Executive of Brand South Africa. She is a multifaceted executive leader with more than 20 years’ experience in the public service having held various roles in the South African government," said the Chairperson of Brand South Africa’s Board, Khanyisile Kweyama.

She added, "Her experience in transforming organisations and implementing turnaround strategies has contributed positively to good corporate governance, operations and administration".

Manzini was previously the Deputy Director-General for Governance and Administration at the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services (DTPS), a position she has held since January 2016.

Her portfolio also includes the brand positioning and corporate identity of the organisation through Communications and Marketing, as well as managing the political and administrative interface by overseeing operations in the Ministry and the Office of the Director-General.

Chairperson of Brand South Africa’s Board, Khanyisile Kweyama said, "We believe that Ms Manzini is the right person to drive the organisation forward during this period. Her experience has more than prepared her to fulfil this role with excellence, we are confident that she will propel the many strategic initiatives that Brand South Africa undertakes, to inspire and unify our stakeholders, partners and employees, to continue the work of building the reputation of South Africa, so as to contribute to its global competitiveness".

Manzini’s other senior and executive management roles include Acting as Director General, Chief Operations Officer, Chief of Staff, Chief Director of Corporate Services at the Department of Public Service and Administration and Head of Corporate Services at the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (MISA).

Manzini holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Zululand, a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration obtained at the Wits Business School, a certificate in Management Services from Pretoria Technikon, as well as a short course on Women and Leadership Development from the Singapore Management University.

"Brand South Africa’s mandate is to ensure that South Africa is positively positioned, domestically and internationally. That mandate does not change. Importantly, we want to get South Africans excited again about our nation brand. Increased levels of pride and patriotism amongst South Africans are of utmost importance. I am humbled to be a part of the vision, to be a nation brand that inspires its people and is admired globally," concluded Manzini.

