Entrepreneur Romeo Hadebe is founder and CEO of CAPS Wealth and Investments. PICTURE: SUPPLIED.

JOHANNESBURG - Entrepreneur Romeo Hadebe is on a crusade to present lucrative financial markets as the answer to South Africa’s high unemployment scourge now at 26.7 percent.





Hadebe, 27, a licensed JP Markets trader and portfolio manager, is the founder and chief executive of CAPS Wealth and Investments which he established in 2014.





He says the company provides alternative investment opportunities for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to high risk, high return assets from a research-informed position.





It also offers high-risk short to medium term investment opportunities through a range of alternative investment products.





Before starting the company Hadebe worked for insurance company Sanlam as a financial planner and brokerage firm GT247.com at Hyde Park in Johannesburg.





At the latter he helped clients trade the financial markets. “I was a one-stop-shop specialising in shares, indices and forex trading. It was like a dream come true for me because I could hear the older guys in the company speaking the language of The Wolf of Wall Street with clients,” says Hadebe.





Entrepreneur Romeo Hadebe is founder and CEO of CAPS Wealth and Investments. PICTURE: SUPPLIED.

He holds a BCom degree in finance and economics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and a national certificate in wealth management from the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority, among other educational qualifications.





Hadebe was raised by his single mother in Mpumalanga township in KwaZulu-Natal, who sadly passed away while he was writing his matric examinations in 2009.





His mother was a businesswoman who also doubled as a loan shark, ran a spaza shop and sold imported clothing brands in the township.





“She gave me tough love. She taught me at an early age what it is to be responsible,” remembers Hadebe, who sold sweets, watches and perfumes at school.





“She wanted me to study commerce but all I wanted was to become a chemical engineer.”





When his late application to study engineering was turned down by UKZN he picked commerce and ran with it.





He says he had always been intrigued as to why the price of commodities such as gold and crude oil always went up and down.





“I just loved economics and how firms make decisions, the law of supply and demand, etcetera,” says Hadebe, who graduated from UKZN in 2013.





He came to Johannesburg and worked at a call centre, selling short term insurance for Mutual & Federal.





He resigned four months later after realising he was over-qualified for the job as most of his colleagues only had matric as a highest qualification.





He took up a job at Sanlam as a financial planner but soon got frustrated because he was not making any investment decisions.





In 2014, Hadebe joined GT247.com, a career move that steered him towards starting his own company later in the year, CAPS Wealth and Investments.





“I wanted to educate and train people on how to trade the financial markets. I saw a gap in the market. We have taught over 2000 people across the country, who have gone on to become multi-millionaires and esteemed businesspeople,” says Hadebe.





He believes in conducting business with integrity, saying: “We don’t sell people dreams. We are realistic in our approach.” Hadebe, who offers advice on financial market products of derivatives, says the lucrative financial markets are the future.





“The market is out there for us to make a profit. If all the unemployed youth could learn the skill that could give them at least US$100 a month, that could go a long way in helping the country alleviate the scourge of unemployment and poverty,” he maintains.



