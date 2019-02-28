Cell C has announced the appointment of Douglas Craigie Stevenson as interim Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective 1 March 2019. Photo: File

DURBAN - Cell C has announced the appointment of Douglas Craigie Stevenson as interim Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective 1 March 2019. Craigie Stevenson replaces Jose Dos Santos, who announced his resignation as Chief Executive Officer in February 2019.

Currently, Stevenson holds the position of Chief Operating Officer, responsible for all operational aspects of Cell C. He is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry and is well versed in the financial, operational and technical side of the business.

"As a board we believe he is capable of achieving the company’s objectives, strategic imperatives and long-term vision," said Kuben Pillay, Chairman of the Cell C Board.

Prior to joining Cell C in October 2017, Craigie Stevenson was the Chief Executive Officer of Telekom Networks Malawi Plc. He has also fulfilled various senior roles in Vodacom including Group Managing Director of the Vodacom Business Africa Group.

Stevenson holds a Honours Bachelor of Accounting Sciences degree as well as a Master of Business Administration.

Pillay said, "Douglas has a proven track record in successful planning, execution and negotiation at various organisational levels and we believe he will add tremendous value to the Cell C leadership team".

Craigie Stevenson will hold this position until a permanent appointment is made in due course

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE.