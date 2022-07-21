Centre opened in Mitchells Plain to tackle unemployment plans to create 1000 new jobs by 2025

Durban - Outsourcing business Sigma Connected South Africa and Shadow Careers recently announced the opening of a new training and education contact centre that will tackle youth unemployment in Mitchells Plain. The Watergate Centre facility based on the Cape Flats aims to create 1,000 new jobs in the area and nationally by 2025.

It was unveiled by Rudi Dicks, the Head of the Project Management Office, in the Private Office of the President. The first 90 employees of the facility attended its opening, including 50 guests and Sigma Connected’s managing director, David Neale. Neale said he is proud that the company has become the first GBS (Global Business Services) operation in Western Cape to provide contact centre solutions from Mitchells Plain.

“Our investment has given a real focus and profile to this community and will create careers for many years to come. So far, we have received over 800 applications for jobs, with 300 being received within the first few hours of advertising the roles. I am pleased to say all of these came from local people,” said Neale. Franco Cotumaccio, the director and co-founder of Shadow Careers, added that Sigma Connected shares the organisation’s vision for creating meaningful career opportunities for excluded youth in the country. “Shadow’s aspiration is national, and we are looking for partners to help us achieve this goal, thereby substantially increasing job creation. An essential part of creating these outcomes is partnering with purpose,” said Cotumaccio.

