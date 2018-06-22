CAPE TOWN - According to Communications Deputy Minister, Pinky Kekana said that government will consider the possibility of introducing computer coding in SA’s education system.

Speaking at the IMB South Africa annual Think Johannesburg conference that took place at Kyalami Grand Prix on June 20, Kekana reportedly said that the time has come to introduce basic coding, reports Business Tech.

This falls in line with growing concern to future proof children’s future in an ever-changing society, said Kekana.

Also in attendance at the event was IMB senior vice president for global industries, platforms and blockchain, Bridget van Kralingen who said that everyone needs to become a coder.

A McKinsey report that was recently published shows that approximately 45% of all current tasks could be automated with present technology.

This essentially means that individuals have to be in a position where their job is not threatened by the innovation of technology.

In addition, the World Economic Forum reportedly estimates that 33% of jobs in 2020 do not exist yet. This gives rise to many new jobs in the market which will most likely be digitally driven.

Take a look at the list of colleges that offer programming and coding courses in South Africa:

WeThink Code

WeThink Code offers free coding training to anyone who is interested in programming. There is no prior coding experience needed and a Matric qualification is optional.

WeThink Code describes itself as a peer-oriented environment which offers students access to the campus 7 days a week. WeThink Code partners with industry which mitigates the study costs and also provide students with internships upon completion of their course. Their sponsors include BCX, FNB, Telkom, Investec and Rand Merchant Bank to but name a few.

codeX









Code X provides mentors and provide young people with tools that teaches them any coding language they need in order to solve a problem. Code X also assist students with finding a job, upon completion of their course.

CodeSpace





CodeSpace provides a 13 week training programme to individuals. Individuals can choose between either a part time or full time course or they can start to learn coding while still in High School. The course involves training in Web Development, HTML, Javascript, CSS and PHP to but name a few.

CTI Education group





CTI Education group offers a full time Basic Programming course over 8 months and a full time course over 20 months. Their intake is any week of the academic calendar.

In order to qualify for the course, individuals have to be in the possession of a National Senior Certificate with diploma or certificate entry or or an equivalent foreign secondary qualification on an NSC level confirmed by SAQA.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE