JOHANNESBURG - Credit Ombud Nicky Lala-Mohan had been placed under precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to a statement on Friday, which failed to provide further details.

Salem Nyati, the head of public relations and communications at the Credit Ombud, said at the weekend that the organisation did not have a definite timeline for the duration of the probe or who was leading it at this stage:





“This is information we will communicate as and when we have it.” In the interim, Nyati said that Liaquat Lee Soobrathi, who is the HOD: case management/dispute resolution, had been mandated by the board to manage the office with the oversight of the chairperson of the council and the chairperson of the finance, audit and risk committee.