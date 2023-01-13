Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, January 13, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Did you know? You only need Matric to become a traffic officer in SA

Traffic officers enforce traffic laws and signs. They guarantee that all road users, including pedestrians, use roadways in a safe and orderly manner. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Traffic officers enforce traffic laws and signs. They guarantee that all road users, including pedestrians, use roadways in a safe and orderly manner. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 48m ago

Share

Some careers have staggering barriers to entry - that is, factors that can prevent newcomers from entering an industry or sector - while others are relatively less rigid. One such job is that of a traffic officer.

Traffic officers enforce traffic laws and signs. They guarantee that all road users, including pedestrians, use roadways in a safe and orderly manner.

Story continues below Advertisement

The key objective of traffic officers is to ensure the safe and free flow of traffic in order to prevent road accidents and deaths.

If you are interested in becoming a traffic officer, here are the requirements:

You must be a South African citizen.

More on this

You must have obtained Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification.

Your criminal record must be clean.

You must have a Code B driving licence including knowledge of manual transmission.

Story continues below Advertisement

A medical certificate that shows that you are able to execute difficult exercises.

You must not be older than 35 years.

But it does not stop there. If you meet these standards and are hired, you will be assigned to one of the traffic colleges designated by the minister of transportation.

Story continues below Advertisement

The department of higher education and training’s (DHET) career guide portal, Khetha, listed these colleges as suitable for traffic officer training.

Limpopo Traffic Training College

Boekenhoutkloof Traffic Training College

KZN Traffic Training College

Lengau Traffic Training College

Mangaung Traffic Training College

Gene Louw Traffic Training College

Durban Metro Police Department Academy

Johannesburg Metro Police Department Academy

Tshwane Metro Police Department Academy

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Academy

Port Elizabeth Traffic Training College

Matjhabeng Traffic Training College

Cape Town Metro Police Department Academy

Mpumalanga Traffic Training College

‘’Provincial inspectors and traffic officers spend most of their working hours outdoors on the roads. A small portion of their time is spent in courtrooms and offices doing administrative duties. They do their patrol duties mainly in motorcars and some on motorcycles and on foot,’’ said the DHET’s Khetha.

IOL Business

Related Topics:

CareersJobsCareer AdviceMatricsschoolsLife HacksAdviceHigher Education

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu