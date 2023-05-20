Disrupting power generation for the future

By Sasha Vlad What if there was a viable alternative to internal combustion engines; one that can be quickly adapted for different applications, from maritime to agriculture, the motor industry and more?

What if, instead of taking up 400 hectares to build a solar power plant, you could generate the same number of kilowatts on land the size of a basketball court? And, what if you could travel unlimited kilometres in electric cars because you did not need charging stations? By applying the principles of electromagnetics, these goals, and many others, can be achieved. Technology start-up V2Techs is disrupting the way that electricity has been produced and distributed for the last 140 years. The company has invented an electromagnetic combo motor that works as a prime mover for any electric power generator, and as a total substitute for hydro-power, wind power, fossil fuels, etc., as an external rotating source.

Simple, scalable, and highly efficient, the motor has been named “Remora” after the fish of the same name, which attaches itself to larger marine animals in a mutually beneficial relationship. By applying it to electric power generators, it creates a new electricity utility provider technology, named “SpinG” (spinning generators). Co-founded in the USA by a South African team, V2Techs wants to make a positive contribution to carbon footprint reduction by creating innovative technologies that harvest the power of electromagnetic energy via innovative designs and patented applications.

Electric ships for example, can be retrofitted or newly developed, consistent with the UN’s International Maritime Organisation’s directive that greenhouse gas emissions be drastically reduced. The industry is the backbone of the global economy, transporting over 80% of the world’s goods. By removing all systems associated with fuel-based power generators, a significant amount of cargo space can be freed up, resulting in a dramatic reduction of the cost per shipping container of between 50-60%. An independent market and IP valuation company report shows that this technology can generate over $283 Billion for electric utilities and carbon credits fees in 20 years, based on 50 ships and at a cost of only $0.02 per kWh.

Cruise companies can open new routes as they won’t need any shore-side support infrastructure. They can now also, operate in emissions-free zones. This is a substantial leap forward from simply using alternative fuels like ammonia, gas, green and blue hydrogen, all of which require large production and storage facilities on almost every maritime route. Micro grid power plants

Because our technology is scalable, we can convert any electric power generator to a micro grid power plant, with little impact on an existing installation. Imagine that we can run a wind turbine in a building’s basement without blades or wind. We don’t need to store energy, as we produce it on site, instantly, and on demand. This will get rid of large power lines and will simplify the national power grids. The new concept power plants can be operated by city authorities directly, on small non-polluting facilities, and via remote control technologies.

Electric vehicles The new EV can have unlimited mileage, thus eliminating the need for charging stations, and with different forms of kWh payment on board: via mobile phone NFC payment or by direct account. Moreover, once parked in the garage, the EV becomes an electricity utility provider for the household, by charging storage batteries in a power wall.

Electric farms Electric farms can operate on the same principles as the EV. This technology will open new agricultural areas in remote regions, with no need for national electric power grids, but with all modern farming facilities. With the world population currently at over 8 billion, we will need new farming lands and at lower farming cost.

Power efficiency is key In developing the technology, the V2Techs team wanted to find an alternative that has the same, or better, power efficiency as hydro-power. At 90%, hydro-power has a much higher power efficiency than wind at 59.6%, solar power at 15-20%, or coal at 33-40%. The power efficiency of a device indicates how much of the input energy is converted into useful work.