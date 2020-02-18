The bank said Kanana, a chartered accountant, would take the helm at the beginning of March.
The bank, whose focus is lending to the agricultural industry, has been without a permanent chief since December 2018 after Tshokolo Nchocho moved to the Industrial Development Corporation.
Konehali Gugushe, who was the chief risk officer of the bank, served as acting chief executive since May 2019 before resigning in January.
The bank last month appointed its executive for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy, to manage the operation following Gugushe’s resignation.