Easy peasy! Seven lucrative freelancing jobs you can do from home

Freelancers are said to have all the freedom in the world, with the ability to work from anywhere and set their own schedules and rates. But, what exactly is a freelancer? Well, this is a person who pursues a career without making a long-term commitment to any one company.

Advantages of this career include multiple sources of income, self-management, flexible hours and variety in daily activities. Here are seven great freelancing jobs you can do from anywhere: Language translator This professional interprets written or spoken material into one or more other languages, ensures meaning and context are maintained, creates glossaries or term dictionaries, possesses knowledge of multiple languages, works with individual clients and corporations.

You can find work on various websites and apps. Estimated rate per hour: R98.00

Freelance writer A freelance writer may be a generalist, producing content for many different media outlets and publications, including websites and press releases. blog entries, emails sent within a company, proposals for grants, newsletters or preparing grant applications. Estimated salary per hour: R147.18

Photo Editor Photo editors review photos, edit and make necessary changes. Decide which images to publish and ensure all assignments are shot and edited on time for publication.

Estimated salary per hour: R184.86 Icon designer

As an icon designer you would create web graphics and icons, including open source icon libraries. Create logos, design templates, web graphics and icons. Estimated salary per hour: R134.67

Digital artist Digital artists use software, models, photography and drawings to create still and moving images for advertisements, film, print, web or television. Estimated salary per hour: R165.00

Financial advisor Financial advisers provide clients with specialist advice on how to manage their money. The role involves researching the marketplace and recommending the most appropriate products and services available, ensuring that clients are aware of products that best meet their needs

Estimated salary per hour: R173.33 Voice-over artist

This is an individual who uses their voice in radio, television, film, theatre and other presentations. Sometimes they are in a dialogue between characters in a scripted radio play, but often referred to as off-camera or off-stage commentary or narration. Estimated rate per hour: R135.00