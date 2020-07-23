Experian appoints new CEO for Africa

DURBAN - Experian has appointed Ferdie Pieterse as the new Chief Executive Officer for Experian Africa, effective immediately.

Experian is a leading global information services company.

Pieterse is a seasoned Africa and emerging markets Executive, with extensive pan-Africa experience. He has held various C-Suite roles in listed and non-listed entities within the financial services sector.

“We are committed to providing end to end continuity and customer centricity to our clients, and strong leadership to our Experian Africa employees. We are therefore very pleased to welcome Ferdi to the team. His extensive experience in financial services, particularly at local and global banks operating on the continent, makes him an excellent fit for this role and we are confident in his ability to drive future growth for Experian across Africa,” said Marco Benvenuto, Chief Operating Officer Experian EMEA.

For the past seven years Pieterse served as Chief Operating Officer at Standard Chartered Bank, which saw his role expand from COO Africa for the Wholesale Bank to COO for the end to end Banking operations in Africa and the Middle East, covering 25 markets. Prior to joining Standard Chartered, Pieterse was an Executive Director of a JSE listed services company serving as Financial Director and then Chief Operating Officer.