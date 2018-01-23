CAPE TOWN - While on suspension, Anoj Singh has submitted his resignation with immediate effect to Eskom. But the former Eskom CFO still has to testify before the parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises which is investigating mismanagement of state funds.

Here are key facts you need to know about Anoj Singh.

Singh is a qualified chartered accountant. He studied at University of KwaZulu-Natal (former University of Durban-Westville).

According to the Daily Maverick, Singh worked as an accountant for the Spar Group.

He later joined Deloitte where he headed big audit accounts.

In 2003, Singh joined Transnet as a senior financial manager for Transnet Freight Rail.

He was appointed as an acting chief financial officer for Transnet group in 2009 and was made permanent in 2012, he served in this position for six months.

According to a joint statement by Eskom and Transnet, Singh has won several accolades in recognition of his outstanding performance and leadership.

These include: Public CFO of the year award for two consecutive years in 2014 and 2015; the strategy execution award; and compliance and governance award, among others.

He joined Eskom as a chief financial officer in August 2015.

In September 2017, he was officially suspended as Eskom's CFO, pending a disciplinary hearing.

On Monday 22 January 2018, Eskom in a statement confirmed that the power utility had received a formal letter of resignation by the embattled CFO.

Singh is alleged to have accepted trips abroad from the Gupta family after signing off on the deal with Tegeta and is facing questions about the payment of hundreds of millions of rand from the power company to Trillian without any clear benefit. He is on expected to appear before members of the Eskom inquiry committee, investigating findings into the state capture at Eskom.

on Tuesday 23 January 2018, Saftu called for Singh to be criminally charged for corruption and impropriety. "Anoj and others have brought the country's power provider to the brink of bankruptcy, which would have devastating consequences for all South Africans and the country’s economy."

