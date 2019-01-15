Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) South Africa has announced the appointment of Jason Cleghorn as the new Head of Marketing and Product. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) South Africa has announced the appointment of Jason Cleghorn as the new Head of Marketing and Product across the Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat, Abath and Fiat Professional Brands. Cleghorn joins FCA from Maserati South Africa, where he was previously employed in the role of Marketing Director - Sub-Saharan Africa, over the course of the last three years.

During this time, he helped manage the successful re-launch the luxury sports car brand into the local market. Previous to this, he also held the same role of Marketing Director at Ferrari South Africa.

"Fiat Chrysler Automobiles boasts some fantastic models across our local portfolio and more are planned for the near future. I am really looking forward to see how a highly skilled and experienced marketer like Jason uses these vehicles to help grow our market share in South Africa," said Graham Eagle, Managing Director of FCA SA.

In terms of qualifications, Cleghorn holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and is a Chartered Marketer from the CIM in the UK.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE