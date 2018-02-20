



Some of the most famous celebrities that have invested in startups include names like Ashton Kutcher, who is very involved in the tech world, and Leonardo DiCaprio who has invested in startups working towards creating a greener world.





Here is a list of celebrities who have invested in startups.





1. Jay Z





Jay Z Photo: Facebook





According to WorkandMoney the rapper was an early investor in ride-sharing service Uber and also backed Stance, a premium sock company. He is also working with Jay Brown, Roc Nation co-founder, to create a venture capital firm.





2. Black Coffee





Black Coffee Photo: Facebook





The South African DJ is an investor in cleaning services startup SweepSouth. According to Fin24, the company is an online platform that allows people to use their laptop, phone or tablet to book, manage as well as pay for home cleaning services. Black Coffee along with DraperDarkFlow, a retail solutions company and international company Smollan are all investors in SweepSouth.





3. Ashton Kutcher





Ashton Kutcher Photo: Facebook









4. Maps Maponyane





Maps Maponyane Photo: Facebook





According to SME South Africa, Maps Maponyane is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur. The model and actor is the co-founder of Miche Streem, a tech company that develops niche music streams and he is also the director of Silicon Maboneng. Silicon Maboneng is a company that creates tech solutions with development being the main focus.







5. Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West Photo: Facebook

Kim Kardashian has invested heavily in ShoeDazzle, an e-commerce site according to WorkandMoney. The site reportedly serves more than 3 million customers. The customers subscribe monthly for a selection of personalised shoes and accessories.

The reality TV star was given stock for various companies from her rapper husband Kanye West for Christmas last year. West gave Kardashian stock for Amazon, Disney, Netflix, Apple and Adidas. According to Time Money, the value of the 920 shares that the Kardashian has is worth $100 000.

6. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Photo: Facebook

Snoop Dogg is a partner in a venture capitalist firm that is cannabis specific. In 2015, TechCrunch reported that the rapper was raising a fund to invest in weed startups. Casa Verde is the name of his firm and they have invested in Eaze, a startup from California that will deliver medical marijuana to you in under 10 minutes. According to Business Insider Casa Verde also invested in a Toronto cannabis tech company.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio Photo: Facebook Leonardo DiCaprio is known to invest in startups that are working towards a green world. Some of these startups include Rubicon Global, a garbage startup and Diamond Foundry , which is an ethical diamond manufacturer. The actor has also invested in a startup called Mind Maze. According to Fortune, MindMaze is a Swiss startup who specialises in virtual reality technology that is mainly been used in the healthcare industry.

8. Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe Photo: Facebook

Rachel Zoe is a fashion designer and stylist who has invested in a number of startups. According to WorkandMoney. These startups are FabFitFun a wellness subscription service, Raden a suitcase company and NuOrder, an online fashion wholesaler.

According to WorkandMoney Ashton Kutcher has backed more than 100 startups including big companies like Skype and Airbnb. In 2010 the actor is also the founder of A-Grade Investments, a venture capital firm. Kutcher has grown his fund from $30 million to $250 million, in six years. He is also the co-founder of aplus.com, a New York City-based digital media company.