CAPE TOWN - The High School Career Expo, South Africa's only national public exhibition designed to provide both primary school learners looking for a High School and High School learners seeking tertiary education with the necessary tools to succeed.

All primary, and middle school students and their parents can learn more about public and private High schools, including special programmes, extracurricular and admissions criteria.

Tertiary institutions can also come and exhibit, to provide prospective students with tertiary education information.

Furthermore, the expo invits all High School parents and students, especially matrics, to provide these students with tertiary information, courses, loans, transportation, and accommodation.

More than 1000 Primary & High school kids and parents attend the expo for free.

SAVE THE DATES 2018

23-24th of Feb – Clearwater Mall – Krugersdorp JHB

22-23rd of March – Cavendish Square – Cape Town

20-21st of April – Pavillion – Durban

25-26th of May – The Glen – JHB South

27-28th of July – Forest Hill Shopping Centre – Centurion

24-25th of Aug – Century City Shopping Centre – Cape Town

High Schools Expo include:

Public & Private High schools

Special Programs

Extracurricular like sports & music

Admissions criteria.

The Career Expo includes:

Student Loans

Accommodation

Transport

Tertiary Education Providers & Admission

Bursaries and job opportunities

