Great paid internships you can easily apply for in Gauteng today

Durban - If you have your sights set on the Gauteng province to begin your career, these internships will be great for you. After you complete your studies, it could be daunting to think of joining the workforce. An internship can ease you into this new exciting stage of your life.

Here are great internships you can apply for in Gauteng: MTN Internships (x24) Location: Roodepoort

Duration: 12 months Required Fields of study: • Computer Systems OR IT Qualifications

• B Tech or similar to Electronic Engineering or Telecoms degree • Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering • Engineer: mechanical, electrical, quantity surveyor

• Bachelor of Commerce in Project Management • Under graduates' degree in information systems, computer science, data science, electronic engineering • Engineering, Quality Control

• Bachelor of Science/ – Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, Marketing • Product Development Specialist – mixed between Marketing and Technical • Bachelor of Science/ – Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, Marketing

• Bachelor of Science/ – Marketing / Business Financier MBA – Marketing (Fresher) • Bachelor of Science/- Industrial Engineering • Financial Management

• Bachelor of Commerce Marketing or Business Management • Project management • Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting Sciences/ Accounting / Accounts

• Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Sciences / Financial Management • Bachelor of Commerce in Cost Accounting / Costing / Cost Management • Bachelor of Commerce in Business Informatics

• Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management • Majors- Financial accounting, Mathematics, statistics, Financial Management • ICT

• CCNA, HCNA, CCMA • Data Science Apply here.

Media24: GiS Analyst internship Location: Randburg Requirements:

Grade 12 with suitable qualifications/or experience, or equivalent knowledge and skills. •GiS skills would be advantageous Apply here.

Application deadline: May 6, 2022 Massmart TVET internships (x7) Location: Sandton

Duration: 18 months Requirements: Must possess a completed N4-N6 in one of the following disciplines:

• Business Management • Financial Management / Accounting • Marketing Management

• Risk Management • Supply Chain / Logistics • Retail Management

• Human resource Management • Engineering (Electrical / Civil / Building and Construction / Plumbing) Apply here.

Application deadline: May 13, 2022 Gauteng Tourism Authority internships/ learnerships Location: Johannesburg

Duration: 24 months Requirements: To qualify, prospective learners, former students and graduates needs to:

• Submit a full page motivation why they need to be considered. • A summary of how they will Improve the GTA's destination marketing efforts(written or a short video clip). • If placed into this programme, how will this improve their skills and competitiveness in the market place?

Apply here. Estée Lauder Human Resources internship Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources No more than two years of relevant work experience. Apply here.