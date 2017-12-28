CAPE TOWN - South Africa's unemployment rate sits at 27.7%, leaving school leavers to face uncertainty as they prepare to enter the job market.

What does the future hold for school leavers during this grinding economic climate?

According to South Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (Saldru) at UCT, young people face harsh employment challenges.

However, despite the high unemployment rate, there are companies who are offering young people opportunities, says Saldru Director, Professor Murray Leibrandt to a local radio broadcaster.

A positive message should be disseminated to youth, instead of discouraging messages, adds Leibrandt.

This transitioning from schooling to the labour market is a scary one but it need not be.

Matriculants should follow these steps to best prepare for job hunting.

A curriculum vitae is the first thing that job seekers should focus on.

This will inform employers of your abilities, qualifications and whether you are the perfect fit for the company. It is important to consider that when writing up a CV, it is not just a template, it also states what a job seeker can offer an employer.

“You have to be clear about what you can offer in the workplace”, says Leibrandt.

Recruitment Agency

Finding a job can be arduous and a job seeker may not be successful immediately.

Therefore, to save time and ensure that a job is secured, job seekers should consult a recruitment agency.

Recruitment agencies are specialised in placing job seekers within a fitting job.

They have contacts with several companies and this may be a more responsive job-seeking method too. Recruitment agencies in South Africa include Greys Personnel, Quest, Kelly and Robert Walters to name a few.

