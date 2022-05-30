Inspirational Monday: Four of SA’s youngest millionaires who have made their mark in the world

Durban - These young South Africans are braving the odds and are going after their dreams while building wealth in the process. Here are four such individuals to gain inspiration from:

Vusi Thembekwayo VUSI THEMBEKWAYO | File “Discipline and consistency; the difference between the life you have and the life you want.” Estimated net worth: R530 million

Thembekwayo first made his mark on the world at the tender age of 21 when he ran South Africa’s only black-owned Forensic Marketing agency. He went on to become the youngest director of the JSE. He is currently the chief executive of a boutique investment and advisory firm. Vivian Mokome

VIVIAN MOKOME | Facebook “I was an over-achiever and could never settle for less.” Mokome made her first million at 35. She forewent the corporate executive sector and ventured into entrepreneurship. She holds a Masters degree in Information Systems and Business Applications from WITS. She is currently an international director of the multinational company, Longrich.

Douglas Hoernle DOUGLAS HOERNLE | File Picture “I am committed to improving education globally using mobile technology.” Estimated net worth: R62 million

Hoernle holds an Honours degree in Finance from the University of Cape Town. He has founded multiple technology based companies. Hoernle is the founder and chief executive of Karri Payments, a mobile payment app. Adii Pienaar

ADII PIENAAR | File Picture “One thing that most fast-growing businesses have in common is strong foundations.” Estimated net worth: R77 million Pienaar is the founder of optimisation and analytics agency, Conversio. He also co-founded of WooThemes/WooCommerce, an online shopping plugin.