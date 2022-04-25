Inspirational Monday: Zandile Mposelwa’s 7 tips on how to grow in the company you are in

When Zandile Mposelwa declared she was celebrating eight years of being with her employee, we knew we had to know how she had stayed the distance, and has grown to be top of her profession. “This is the longest I've worked at one company,” says this dynamic, go-getter who has been on top of her game for over 20 years.

Mposelwa began her career with Kellogg’s Sub Saharan Africa eight years ago and worked herself up into her present position three years ago where she is the Corporate Affairs director. Her role includes developing and implementing internal communications strategies that support the food manufacturing company’s employee engagement imperatives. A known team player, Mposelwa says: “It is not about ‘what can I do alone’ but ‘what we can do together’.”

She also believes that all experiences are learning opportunities, both the good and the bad, and describes herself as a "continuously evolving leader“. Here are Mposelwa’s seven tips for longevity in the workplace: 1. Find the right mentor/sponsor. Be clear on what support you need from them. Make them proud to be aligned with you and your brand.

2. Be intentional in building your personal brand internally and externally; build and maintain your networks. 3. Adapt to a culture of continuous learning. Constantly work towards your #next even if you do not know when it's coming - stay prepared. 4. Be purpose-led and make sure that your purpose is aligned with that of your employer.

5. Learn from the ups and downs. Appreciate and learn from all positive and negative experiences. You go through them for a reason. 6. Make someone’s day: If you have an opportunity to make someone's day better, whether through coaching, mentoring or just checking in on them, do it.

7. Help others: Use the opportunities you have to give someone better days. MORE ABOUT MPOSELWA: Mposelwa has worked at different levels of the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) industry with experience in some of the country’s largest companies including HomeChoice, Woolworths, BPSA, Nampak, and Tetra Pak.