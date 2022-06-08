Job conundrum: Employers demand experience, but you need the job to get experience – this is the solution

Work-integrated learning (WIL), also known as in-service training, is when a student in their final year of tertiary education is employed as an intern by an organisation in their field to gain work experience. Such programmes allow students to apply the skills and knowledge they gained from their studies in a real workplace, giving companies an extra set of hands and giving the students some much-need experience. Often, these programmes also pay students a small stipend.

In most higher learning institutions, a work-integrated learning programme is necessary in order to graduate. Here are some work experience opportunities currently available:

1. Hilton Hotels & Resorts Location: Sandton, Gauteng Field: Hospitality

Duration: 6 to 12 months Description: This learnership is a workplace-based training programme comprising both structured practical workplace and structured theoretical training.

What you will do: Welcome guests in a polite and friendly manner.

Take and deliver customer orders, consistently demonstrating high levels of customer service.

Manage guest queries in a timely and efficient manner.

Up-sell with latest departmental incentives.

Ensure compliance of the brand’s standards. Requirements: You must have completed your theory in any hospitality studies and are needing working hours to complete your qualification.

Commitment to delivering high levels of customer service. Apply here.

2. Philip Morris International Field: Engineering Location: Boksburg, Gauteng

Duration: 12 months Description: This WIL programme is for a student studying Mechanical/Industrial Engineering S4. What you will do:

Support implementation of Open + methodology.

Support Process leads with process optimization and loose eliminations.

Support sustainability team with risk assessments, sustainability initiatives and legal compliance.

Support with engineering projects, daily maintenance systems and supporting on breakdowns. Requirements: Diploma in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering S4.

C+ academic Average, with University academic transcript and Matric results included in application. Apply here. 3. PG Group

Location: KwaZulu-Natal Field: Customer service Description: To provide a professional, efficient, and effective operational/technical and/or shared-services functions within the respective business area.

What you will do: Perform all tasks and activities as per the role requirements.

Raise maintenance and hygiene issues to Management to address.

Adhere to all other reasonable requests issued by Management.

Comply with company procedures including Health and Safety. Requirements: Matric

TVET/FET qualification in relevant discipline

Knowledge of general hygiene good practice. Apply here.

Alternatively, you can register with the Department of Higher Education and Training’s iWIL programme, a system that can link you up with this opportunity. How it works: Once registered on iWIL the student will be matched with any relevant employers that have made offers for placements.