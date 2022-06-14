Jobs: 10 digital apprenticeships youth can apply for today

Are you a digitally savvy young person with the skills to match? This could be the perfect opportunity for you. Forge Academy & Labs, an educational and training institution in Sandton, is looking for 10 digital apprentices between the ages of 22 to 30 this Youth Month.

The institution boasts South Africa's first fully inclusive 4IR laboratory, powered by Nokia. This Youth Month initiative will see participants getting up-skilled in the 4IR sector using theoretical studies and practical work experience. "The journey includes lab simulations where apprentices immerse themselves in 4IR technology, and upon completing the programme, the candidates will have an opportunity to secure employment within a relevant ICT company," says the organisation.

The chosen candidates will begin with a workplace readiness foundation phase which equips them with skills for marketplace success. Craig Clutty, the chief operating officer of Forge Academy & Labs, says to be successful in the workplace requires more than knowledge of the subject matter. "The marketplace is about people first. Understanding and relating to peers is essential in building a successful career.

“This course looks to take candidates from where they are to a deeper level of understanding of being a great team player within an organisation," says Clutty. The foundation phase also includes an EQ (emotional intelligence) workshop and an online MBTI (Myers–Briggs Type Indicator) personality test. Candidates will gain valuable skills such as how to become a productive team member, problem-solving, resourcefulness, giving and receiving feedback, and emotional intelligence.

After the EQ workshop there are four career development options an apprentice can choose from: ● Support Professional MOS (Microsoft Office Specialist) Certification Preparation

CompTIA ITF+ Certification Preparation ● Networking Professional Cisco CCNA Certification

PreparationCompTIA Network+ Certification Preparation ● Cyberdefense Professional CyberDefense Pro Certification

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002) ● Digital Marketing Recognised International Certification

Requirements: 1. Age: 22-30. 2. Location: Johannesburg. You must be able to travel.

3. Experience: Learnership, apprenticeship, internship or working experience. 4. Education level: Minimum grade 12. 5. Maths with minimum 50% or Maths literacy with minimum 70%.

6. Computer literate and able to speak English. Application deadline: June 24, 2022 Apply here: https://www.forgeacademy.co.za/digital-4ir-apprenticeships