Jobs: Arts and Culture Trust extends call for the Nyoloha Road to Sun City Scholarship to June 1

Durban - The Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) has decided to extend its Nyoloha ‘Road to Sun City’ Scholarship Programme applications deadline to Wednesday, June 1. This is following public demand. ACT’s interim chief executive, Jessica Denyschen, says since the applications opened, responses have exceeded expectations because the word has spread among matriculants, school leavers, and educators.

This resulted in a large volume of volume of applications that continues to grow. “We are pleased to extend the closing date to the end of May, thereby offering more students the opportunity to possibly win a fully paid scholarship to study at any one arts institutions of their choice, across South Africa,” said Denyschen. This scholarship is open to matriculants, young performers, and visual artists in the 17 – 25 age group who wish to study towards an arts degree at a tertiary institution in South Africa.

Interviews will be conducted next month via Zoom on dates scheduled by the ACT. The successful applicants will then participate in mentorship activities every two weeks from June 25, to September 10. “In the final week of each month, the participants' work will be rated as part of the short-listing exercise to determine the 12 qualifying finalists,” said ACT. Those who do not make this shortlist will continue with the programme.

Their performance, commitment, and body of work will be evaluated over the training and mentorship period, and the top three students will be selected to join the 12 finalists at Sun City as ‘wild cards’. Apply here. IOL Business